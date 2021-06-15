Sep 16, 2026
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9 min read
Voxiferi Labs has a straightforward answer to a growing AI security problem: Don’t let untrusted, malformed, or suspicious data into the system in the first place.
Jul 24, 2026
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1 min read
Once a poster-child for the Go programming language, Kata Containers is now written in Rust.
Jul 7, 2026
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4 min read
The Linux Foundation is moving to standardize AI agents through the Agent Name Service (ANS) and the related DNS-AID proposal.
May 7, 2026
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2 min read
In a word: AI.
May 6, 2026
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3 min read
According to Airbyte, AI agents are failing in the real world because of sloppy data. Their new Airbyte Agents can straighten out the data.
May 5, 2026
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4 min read
The newly disclosed Linux kernel vulnerability dubbed “Copy Fail” allows any local user to become root on most mainstream Linux systems. Yow! But the fix is in, so patch it already!
Jan 27, 2026
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6 min read
OIN 2.0 has arrived, with its refreshed license and expanded Linux System definition. This updated take on the Open Invention Network reflects the biggest change in the patent non‐aggression consortium’s 20‐year history.
Sep 25, 2025
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6 min read
How do you keep your cloud data safe if you want to use it in an external AI program? Airbyte has an answer.
Jul 21, 2025
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5 min read
Desktop Linux grows, open-source WordPress battles and open source vs AI
Mar 27, 2025
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5 min read
Someone needs to host the Linux kernel code, and going forward, it will be the content delivery network Akamai.
Mar 24, 2025
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6 min read
The debate about the election and the definition of open-source AI, however, is far from over.