Sep 22, 2026
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3 min read
Open-source veteran Dick Morrell’s Voxiferi Labs has open-sourced VoxWall, a policy-driven gateway intended to stop bad data before it reaches AI training, Retrieval-Augmented Generation, inference, or workloads.
Sep 16, 2026
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9 min read
Voxiferi Labs has a straightforward answer to a growing AI security problem: Don’t let untrusted, malformed, or suspicious data into the system in the first place.
Jul 24, 2026
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1 min read
Once a poster-child for the Go programming language, Kata Containers is now written in Rust.
Jul 7, 2026
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4 min read
The Linux Foundation is moving to standardize AI agents through the Agent Name Service (ANS) and the related DNS-AID proposal.
May 7, 2026
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2 min read
In a word: AI.
May 6, 2026
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3 min read
According to Airbyte, AI agents are failing in the real world because of sloppy data. Their new Airbyte Agents can straighten out the data.
May 5, 2026
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4 min read
The newly disclosed Linux kernel vulnerability dubbed “Copy Fail” allows any local user to become root on most mainstream Linux systems. Yow! But the fix is in, so patch it already!
Jan 27, 2026
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6 min read
OIN 2.0 has arrived, with its refreshed license and expanded Linux System definition. This updated take on the Open Invention Network reflects the biggest change in the patent non‐aggression consortium’s 20‐year history.